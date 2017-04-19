City moves to revoke “CRV lady” diversion

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A Tecumseh woman, known online as “The CR-V Lady”, appeared in court Wednesday morning. Patricia McDonald pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges including reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

People on the Police Scanner Group of Topeka on Facebook have been documenting her alleged erratic driving for weeks. While her court cases drag on many still ask why McDonald’s license hasn’t been revoked.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, a warning letter gets sent to your house if you receive three minor tickets in one year.

4 th ticket – 30 day suspension

ticket – 30 day suspension 5 th ticket – 90 suspension

ticket – 90 suspension 6th ticket – One year suspension

Major infractions are more serious. McDonald is accused of two major driving violations, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, in the last two months. If found guilty, a third conviction would mean her license could be revoked for three years.

McDonald is due back in court on May 24. Topeka city prosecution have filed a motion to revoke her diversion with the city from a previous charge. A trial for her outstanding charges is set for June 1.