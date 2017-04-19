Decapitation defendant facing new charge over marijuana pipe

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman charged in the decapitation killing of her ex-boyfriend’s mother faces a new charge of trafficking in contraband in a correctional facility.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the latest charge against 35-year-old Rachael Hilyard was filed Friday. She is accused of unlawfully introducing or attempting to introduce a glass marijuana pipe into the jail on April 9, when she was arrested in the killing of 63-year-old Micki Davis. Hilyard also has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. Her bonds total $226,000.

Police say Davis was attacked with a knife when she and her 9-year-old grandson went to Hilyard’s house to retrieve property. The boy fled the house and called for help.

Hilyard also is charged with trespassing and other counts in an unrelated case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s