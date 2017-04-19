Emporia students go through texting, drunk driving scenarios

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Students in Lyon County are getting a hands on experience on what texting and drunk driving is like through a program called Arrive Alive Tour by UNITE. The idea originated from Emporia State University students. High school juniors and seniors get to experience what it’s like if they got pulled over under the influence. They also witness a mock-accident related to distracted and drunk driving. Freshmen and sophomores aren’t left out. They are hearing the story of a man’s life in the past 6 years who was in a car accident while he and the driver were drinking.

“This type of thing does leave an impact,” Associate Professor at Emporia State University, Kari Hess said. “It might just be a small event that occurred within the day to get them thinking either texting or driving or drunk driving.”

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour brings health and wellness programs to high schools, colleges and communities all across the nation. If you’d like your community to experience this call Patrick DeGrasse at 1-888-436-3394.