Fort Riley officials looking for missing soldier

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials in Fort Riley say they are attempting to locate a soldier that has been missing since Tuesday night.

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley reports Staff Sgt. Garett Michael Swift was last in contact with his unit at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Swift, 37, is reported to drive a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with the license number HAV 507.

Swift is not believed to be in danger and officials at Fort Riley say he is only being sought to ensure his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call his unit at 785-239-0568 or the Fort Riley Military Police Desk at 785-239-6767.