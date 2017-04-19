Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle involved in crash on US 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of an accident on U.S. 24 and Kansas Avenue in Topeka.
The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Shawnee County Dispatch tells KSNT News the crash involves a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle.
The KHP officer was heading to an injury accident on NE 46th Street involving two Seaman High School students. CLICK HERE
The Kansas Department of Transportation says eastbound and westbound traffic on U.S. 24 have been reduced to one open lane. It is expected to reopen within 1 or 2 hours. Please avoid the area if possible.
No injuries have been reported.
KSNT News has a crew on way to the scene and will update as additional information becomes available.