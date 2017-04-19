Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle involved in crash on US 24

By Published: Updated:
Highway Patrol crash with another vehicle at Hwy 24 & Kansas Ave. (KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of an accident on U.S. 24 and Kansas Avenue in Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Shawnee County Dispatch tells KSNT News the crash involves a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle.

The KHP officer was heading to an injury accident on NE 46th Street involving two Seaman High School students. CLICK HERE

The Kansas Department of Transportation says eastbound and westbound traffic on U.S. 24 have been reduced to one open lane. It is expected to reopen within 1 or 2 hours.  Please avoid the area if possible.

No injuries have been reported.

KSNT News has a crew on way to the scene and will update as additional information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s