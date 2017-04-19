Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle involved in crash on US 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of an accident on U.S. 24 and Kansas Avenue in Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Shawnee County Dispatch tells KSNT News the crash involves a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle.

The KHP officer was heading to an injury accident on NE 46th Street involving two Seaman High School students. CLICK HERE

The Kansas Department of Transportation says eastbound and westbound traffic on U.S. 24 have been reduced to one open lane. It is expected to reopen within 1 or 2 hours. Please avoid the area if possible.

No injuries have been reported.

KSNT News has a crew on way to the scene and will update as additional information becomes available.

Highway Patrol crash with another vehicle at Hwy 24 & Kansas Ave. No injuries. Officer was headed to 46th St. wreck. pic.twitter.com/sCFFBt8Rh4 — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) April 19, 2017

#TOPEKATRAFFIC ALERT > 8AM TODAY, EB US-24 @ KS Ave & WB reduced to one open lane due to 2-vehicle crash. Est. Reopen: 1+ hrs — TopekaMetroKDOT (@TopekaMetroKDOT) April 19, 2017