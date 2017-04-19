Multiple injured in Topeka drive by shooting

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are searching for a suspect involved in a drive by shooting in Topeka Tuesday night.

Dispatchers tell KSNT News the shooting happened near 12th and Lincoln. They received calls about at least two victims being taken to Stormont Vail hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. It all happened just before midnight.

Very little information is available at this time. KSNT has a crew on the way and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

