Prince’s estate sues sound engineer over unpublished music

The Associated Press Published:
Prince
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Prince presents the award for favorite album - soul/R&B at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. People magazine reported online on March 15, 2017, that Prince’s ex-wife says is opening up about the couple’s baby who died just six days after being born with a rare genetic disorder in 1996. Mayte Garcia writes in a new memoir that baby Amiir was born in Oct. 1996 with Pfeiffer syndrome type 2, a disorder that causes skeletal abnormalities. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prince’s estate is suing a sound engineer who worked with the musician on five tracks in 2006 over his plan to release the unpublished material.

The estate and Paisley Park Enterprises say George Ian Boxill is trying to exploit at least one of the songs for personal gain. They say Boxill has no right to the recordings, and they’re demanding he return them.

Boxill’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit says a 2004 confidentiality agreement shows Boxill agreed all recordings would remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property. Prince sings and plays guitar and keyboard on the tracks.

Court documents say the recordings, including one called “Deliverance,” are worth more than $75,000. “Deliverance” was released Wednesday on Apple Music.

Prince died April 21 of a drug overdose.

Related Posts