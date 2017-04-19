Sewage spills into Shunga Creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are asking the public to stay out of Shunga Creek in South Topeka after sewage spilled into the creek.

The spill happened when work was being done to relocate a sewage line.

During the work, a connection became displaced and sewage spilled into the ditch near the plaza.

Testing this afternoon showed sewage levels showed in the creek near 45th St. and Burlinggame Road.

KTA will continue to work with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and will notify the public about test results when they become available.

