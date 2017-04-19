Tracking severe storms this evening

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Republic, Cloud, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Riley, Geary, Morris, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee, and Jackson Counties until 11pm.**

The main focus for tonight continues to be the potential of strong to severe storms to develop as our next cold front pushes through. All of northeast Kansas is under the slight risk of severe weather for this evening, with the main threats being possibly large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall. However, an isolated tornado or two cannot be entirely ruled out either. Initial development looks to begin in our northwestern areas, with scattered showers and storms expected in that region between 5 and 7 pm. The chance of storms will progress to the southeast as the cold front moves through. Our central areas, including Topeka, look to see their round of activity between 8 and 10 pm, with our southeastern areas seeing it last, between 11 pm and 2 am.

-KSNT Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller