USD 434 school district closed tomorrow after threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – USD 434 Santa Fe Trail schools will be closed Thursday after a threat was made against the district Wednesday night.

Superintendent Steve Pegram tells KSNT News the threat was made to the district via social media in reference to the 1999 Columbine attack.

Tomorrow marks the 18th anniversary of the attack at Columbine High School in Colorado.

According to Pegram, The Osage County Sheriff’s office has a suspect in custody.

Pegram told KSNT News he felt it was better to be safe than sorry.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

 

