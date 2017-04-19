Utility pole knocked down after hit and run in northern Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Westar Energy spent the morning fixing a utility pole after it was knocked down early Wednesday morning after a hit and run incident.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the hit and run occurred around 5:00 a.m. in the 5200 block of NW Topeka Boulevard after witnesses reported an older silver Ford pickup had just struck a utility pole.

One witness tells KSNT News they woke up after hearing a loud noise and looked out the window to see headlights and the pickup stuck after hitting the pole. They say that once the truck left the scene it sounded in pretty bad shape.

The driver of the pickup has not been found at this time or identified.

The area was closed Wednesday morning while Westar crews repaired the utility pole.

The sheriff’s office says the pickup would have heavy front end damage.

