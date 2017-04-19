Valley Falls woman dies from injuries after single car crash in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Valley Falls woman has died after a crash Saturday night after driving her car off a bridge at Highway 24 and K4 Highway.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at about 8:55 Saturday evening. A deputy found a car underneath the bridge on NE Calhoun Bluff Road.

The driver was identified as Margaret Huertz, 77, of Valley Falls. Deputies say she drifted off the north side of the road and crossed both lanes of traffic before hitting a guard rail. Her car then rolled into the creek.

Heuertz was taken to the hospital where she died Monday from her injuries. Officials do not believe alcohol was a factor in this accident.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating if a medical issue led to the crash.

According to Mercer Funeral Home, Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at Meriden. Cremation will follow the service and inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery at Valley Falls at a later date. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Friday, at the church, followed by visitation.