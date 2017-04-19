Vargas dominates, Royals beat Bumgarner and the Giants

By Published:
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jason Vargas dazzled for the third straight start, the Royals finally scored off Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and Kansas City beat San Francisco 2-0 on Wednesday night to split their two-game series.

Vargas (3-0) scattered four hits over seven innings with nine strikeouts and no walks, his 12th straight start allowing two runs or fewer – the longest streak by a left-hander in franchise history.

The veteran is also unbeaten in his last eight home starts.

Joakim Soria pitched a perfect eighth inning in relief of Vargas, and Kelvin Herrera worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his third save and finish a 5-3 homestand for the Royals.

