Warm and breezy again, severe weather expected tonight

We’re tracking another early summer-like day across Northeast Kansas before strong storms rumble in this evening. Expect a mix of sun and clouds (again) with highs bursting into the lowers/middle 80s. Breezy south winds are back and will gust over 30 mph at times. Of course, these winds are a major reason why we’ve warmed up even more over the last couple days. Enjoy the 80°+ weather while we have it because temps will struggle to make it out of the 50s heading into the weekend.

Most of Northeast Kansas is under another ‘SLIGHT RISK’ for severe storms today. Remember our last ‘SLIGHT RISK’ day? That was last Saturday – and storms fired up during the evening, bringing locally heavy rain, gusty winds and even some large hail. Tonight’s forecast looks VERY similar to that. We’ll be watching for a line of storms to fire up over the heart of the viewing area. The storms will bubble up as early as dinnertime (5/6pm) for our north/west counties. It’s highly unlikely that the storms will be severe right away, though. Recent computer models suggest the eastern counties (cities like Topeka, Emporia and Lawrence) won’t see the storms until 9-11pm. The primary modes of severe weather will be high winds and hail, but locally heavy rain is expected too.

This storm system will be relatively slow moving. Rain will probably still be falling along/south of I-35 just before dawn tomorrow. Yes, we’re talking about lingering rain chances well into tomorrow morning! Most spots will be dry for the Thursday morning commute, though. And Northeast Kansas stays dry until Friday evening – that’s when significant rains pour into our neck of the woods. Severe weather is NOT likely on Friday or Saturday – but a steady, soaking rain is. Longer range computer models suggest 1-2+ inches of rain will fall through Saturday. Where have we seen this before? Oh – like twice already this spring! There’s no surprise that temperatures will take a tailspin heading into the weekend too. Look for lows in the 40s (as compared to the 60°+ this morning) and highs trapped in the middle 50s. That’s what thick cloud cover and persistent rain chances will do over a 24-36 hour period! It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Drier skies will quickly return – expect ‘mostly sunny’ skies on Sunday with more rain-free weather through next Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly warm during that mini stretch of time too. We’ll go from the upper 60s on Sunday to the middle 70s by Tuesday.

Gazing deeper into the crystal ball shows us (you guessed it) more rain chances by the middle of next week. However, it’s still far too early to speculate on where/when those raindrops will fall, as we’re still a week out. It may seem like we’ve had a lot of rain since late March (and we have), but April, May and June are historically, the three wettest months of the year – so we’re just getting started. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tonight’s storms start to fire up. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert