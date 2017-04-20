Application day for dual language program



TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — For all you parents in Topeka with a 4 year old, Scott Magnet Elementary School wants your child enrolled into their dual language program to learn English and Spanish. The school is accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year for kids who turn 4 years old by August 31st. Half of the day, your child will be learning English then the other half will be in Spanish. Plus they will get the help of classmates to assist them to learn along the way. The principal of Scott Magnet Elementary School, Sarah Lucero said the goal here is for all students to be bi-lingual and bi-literate by 5th grade.

“When kids learn young, they actually begin to pick up a native accent,” Lucero said. “So maybe when you’re an adult, you say pronunciations tough, but a lot of our kids can pronounce words as if they were a native Spanish speaker.”

If your child is out of preschool and now attending elementary school, the school is accepting applications and students will be put on a wait list. If your child is in 2nd grade or higher, they will have to test into the dual language school.

Parents still have the option to apply online at the district’s website here.