Axtell seniors give up their class trip for Ashland fire victims

ASHLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Help continues to pour in to Ashland to help with fire recovery. This time, from students making a personal sacrifice.

“Anything that wasn’t metal was gone,” said Ashland High School junior Charlie Gibson about losing her home.

Charlie and her sister Chylynn are grateful for the help they’ve received so far.

“We’ve gotten clothes,” said Chylynn, “really anything we need. Everyone’s just like, anything you need, give us a call, just ask.”

Today, seniors from Axtell High School drove five hours to donate their class trip money to the fire victims.

“We thought it would be better to donate out money down here,” said Axtell High School senior class president Maddy Kuckelman, as she presented the check to Ashland students.

Instead of going to Kansas City, the Axtell seniors were moved to action by the damage they saw on Facebook.

“I had access to money that wasn’t all mine,” said Kuckelman, “and this is the way that we could do it, so we just came to a vote, and we all decided that this is what we wanted to do.”

Ashland students shared their fire stories with their new friends.

“We better understand the devastation and what they went through,” said Kuckelman. “They lost everything they had, and that’s not what they’re focused on. They’re focused on what they’ve gained through this.”

The students said today was more memorable than their class trip would have been, saying it was worth the sacrifice to help other students.

“This is a pretty good one. We’ll remember this for forever,” said Kuckelman. “I’m just blessed to be able to be a part of this and happy that we were able to do this for them.”

Axtell students donated $2,200 to Ashland. That money will be divided among six families with children in the school district who lost their homes.