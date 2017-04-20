Late night fire causes damage to home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An air freshening device is to blame for a late night fire in southeast Topeka.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire located at 2124 SE 21st Terrace just after 10 o’clock last night. When they arrived, they found smoke showing from the single story, wood frame house. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. One adult and four dogs were able to get out of the house safely before fire crews arrived. Two pet birds did not survive the fire.

The cause of the fire is listed as accidental, due to the careless use of an aromatic device. Damage estimates were placed at $15,000. There were no injuries.