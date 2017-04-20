Man acquitted in northeast Kansas sex assault case

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Jurors found a northeast Kansas man not guilty of assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a rural cemetery near Holton.

The teen testified Jacob Ewing sexually attacked her in 2014 while she pleaded for him to stop. A defense witness testified that the girl later bragged about the experience.

Ewing, 22, was found not guilty of aggravated indecent liberties and aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14 years old, according to his defense attorney’s law office.

Ewing is also charged with sexually assaulting five women, with the allegations dividing the small Kansas town north of Topeka. He has entered not guilty pleas in the other cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.