Much cooler spring weather ahead

We’re tracking a ‘day of transition’ across Northeast Kansas, as the rain moves out and the cooler weather moves in. ‘Mostly cloudy’ skies started our Thursday – but gradual clearing is expected all day. Cooler, north winds will gust up to 30 mph this afternoon, funneling in much more seasonal weather. We’re not talking about the 80°+ days we’ve had recently – highs today will likely be trapped in the 60s. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though – our average high temperature for this time of the year is only 68°.

Our next best chance for rain will pour in tomorrow. The timing for the ‘weekend soaker’ has sped up just a little bit. Again, not a bad thing – that argues for nicer (and drier) weather this weekend. At this point, it looks like most of the rain falls tomorrow. The most recent computer models have the rain starting after lunch on Friday and wrap it up by mid-morning on Saturday. We’re still looking at about an inch of widespread rain, with locally higher amounts possible. Our confidence is growing in this storm system’s timing – but it’s not set in stone…yet. Still be thinking about a ‘plan B’ for outdoor plans (especially early) on Saturday – just in case. With that being said, we should be much more worried about Friday evening plans – as that’s when the heaviest rain will be moving through our neck of the woods. Temperatures will continue dropping through Saturday too – don’t expect daytime temps much warmer than the 50s through the first half of the weekend. The threat for frost remains low, but overnight temps will likely fall into the upper 30s on Sunday morning, as skies clear behind the early weekend rain-maker. Just something to keep in mind.

The extended forecast is decidedly spring-like too. After the rain moves out on Saturday morning, we’ll get ourselves into a nice little stretch of dry weather that should last until the middle of next week. Showers and storms look to hold off until next Wednesday, so that means Saturday afternoon straight through next Tuesday looks dry. No surprise that we’ll slowly warm back up during this mini dry streak – expect highs in the upper 60s on Sunday and middle 70s on tap by Tuesday. ‘Mostly sunny’ skies will prevail until our next round of rain rumbles in mid-week. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast is any way we see fit. Tweaks will be made, as the best springtime forecasts are often handled on a day-to-day basis. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert