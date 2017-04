RICHMOND, Kan. (KSNT) – An Osawatomie woman was killed Thursday morning in a single vehicle accident in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Jessica D. Elmquist, 34, was westbound on Cloud Road and U.S. Highway 59 just before 7:40 a.m. when her vehicle drifted to the right of the roadway causing it to hit a concrete barrier rail and roll into a roadside ditch.

Elmquist was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m.

KHP said she was not wearing a seat belt.