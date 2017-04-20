Police looking for suspect after traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter was circling Topeka earlier looking for a suspect following a traffic stop.

Lt. Colleen Stuart with the Topeka Police Department tells KSNT News the helicopter is assisting the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and TPD on a traffic stop in the 400 block of SE 18th Street..

Stuart said the person was wanted for a felony warrant and ran from the car.

The scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.

Stuart said there is no danger to the general public.

No further information has been released.

KSNT News will update as additional information becomes available.