TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police say they are attempting to identify a suspect involved in a burglary.

The incident reportedly happened on April 5 when the suspect in the picture above entered the Tractor Supply store located at 710 NE Highway 24 and stole merchandise.

Police say the suspect left the store in a gold minivan.

Anyone with information are asked to contact TPD Detective Steve Adkins at 785-368-9033 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.