Rangers beat Royals in 13-inning marathon

Texas Rangers' Carlos Gomez calls for time after recovering from his slide into second on a double off Kansas City Royals' Danny Duffy during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Delino DeShields had an RBI single with one out in the 13th inning to score Joey Gallo from second base and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0 on Thursday night.

Gallo had pulled a one-out double into the right-field corner off Travis Wood (0-1), the third Royals reliever after starter Danny Duffy went 7 1-3 innings. Gallo scored when DeShields hit a sharp single to left on the 10th pitch of the at-bat.

It was only the third game in the 24 seasons of the Rangers’ ballpark to go to extra innings scoreless. This was the longest of those games.

Gallo’s double was the first hit for the Rangers since Jonathan Lucroy’s leadoff double in the fifth. It was the first hit in the game since Royals leadoff hitter Alex Gordon’s one-out single in the eighth.

