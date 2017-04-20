Riley County Police release video of suspect’s truck in Manhattan hit and run

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police released video of a white pickup truck they said struck and seriously injured a 21-year-old Manhattan woman.

Riley County Police said the video above shows the truck that struck Amber Wilhelm early Friday morning at 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue. They ask anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact them at 785-537-2112.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a light in color 2011 to 2016 Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck that fled the scene heading westbound on Anderson Avenue.

Officers believe the suspect vehicle will only have minor damage to its front end.

Amber’s parents released video statements earlier this week asking for anyone with information to come forward to help with an arrest or find the person responsible so that they can pick up the pieces and move on.

Amber is in serious condition at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

This is video of the truck that struck Amber. If you recognize this vehicle, please call us at 785-537-2112. Now is the time to come forward pic.twitter.com/VJj2lbYM0E — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) April 20, 2017