Sante Fe Trail schools back open Friday following social media threat

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – USD 434 Sante Fe Trail schools will be back open Friday after being closed Thursday following a threat made via social media.

Superintendent Steve Pegram said the threat was made in reference to the 1999 Columbine attack that took place 18 years ago at Columbine High School in Colorado.

Pegram told KSNT News he felt it was better to be safe than sorry.

Osage County Sheriff Laurie Dunn said a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested and later released. Reports were being forwarded to the County Attorney.