Seaman baseball sweeps Topeka High; other scores

High school baseball final scores from April 20, 2017:
Seaman 13
Topeka High 0
Seaman 12
Topeka High 5
Shawnee Heights 3
Hayden 2
Jeff West 5
ACCHS 1
Jeff West 14
ACCHS 0
Wamego 2
Silver Lake 7
Concordia 0
Silver Lake 2
High school softball final scores from April 20, 2017:
Junction City 1
Topeka West 11
Junction City 7
Topeka West 16
Seaman 10
Olathe East 1
Seaman 6
Olathe NW 9
Jeff West 21
ACCHS 3
Jeff West 20
ACCHS 0
High school soccer final scores from April 20, 2017:
Baldwin 0
Hayden 2
