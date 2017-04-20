Seaman baseball sweeps Topeka High; other scores

High school baseball final scores from April 20, 2017:

Seaman 13

Topeka High 0

Seaman 12

Topeka High 5

Shawnee Heights 3

Hayden 2

Jeff West 5

ACCHS 1

Jeff West 14

ACCHS 0

Wamego 2

Silver Lake 7

Concordia 0

Silver Lake 2

High school softball final scores from April 20, 2017:

Junction City 1

Topeka West 11

Junction City 7

Topeka West 16

Seaman 10

Olathe East 1

Seaman 6

Olathe NW 9

Jeff West 21

ACCHS 3

Jeff West 20

ACCHS 0

High school soccer final scores from April 20, 2017:

Baldwin 0

Hayden 2

