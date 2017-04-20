Seaman baseball sweeps Topeka High; other scores

By Published: Updated:

High school baseball final scores from April 20, 2017:

Seaman 13
Topeka High 0

Seaman 12
Topeka High 5

Shawnee Heights 3
Hayden 2

Jeff West 5
ACCHS 1

Jeff West 14
ACCHS 0

Wamego 2
Silver Lake 7

Concordia 0
Silver Lake 2

High school softball final scores from April 20, 2017:

Junction City 1
Topeka West 11

Junction City 7
Topeka West 16

Seaman 10
Olathe East 1

Seaman 6
Olathe NW 9

Jeff West 21
ACCHS 3

Jeff West 20
ACCHS 0

High school soccer final scores from April 20, 2017:

Baldwin 0
Hayden 2

Tweet your final scores to @MattGKSNT or @ZaldyKSNT for them to appear on air and online.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s