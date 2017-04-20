Senior citizens arrested for pot possession

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A search warrant has lead to the arrest of three people in Pottawatomie County.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies executed three search warrants Monday night in rural areas of the county.

These warrants were the result of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug use and sales in the Pottawatomie County area by Pottawatomie County Sheriff Detectives and Riley County Police. Some items collected by law enforcement during the search warrant include quantities of marijuana totaling approximately 9 pounds, cash and firearms.

Those arrested are Sandra S. Snyder, 70, Robert Snyder, 67 and Brian Greer, 42. Sandra Snyder was released on a $1000 bond. Robert Snyder was released on a $50,000 bond and Greer is currently jailed with a $50,000 bond.