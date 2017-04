NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered.

The vehicle used by Tad Cummins was found in northern California late Wednesday night.

Cummins, 55, is accused of kidnapping Thomas, 15, on March 13 in Columbia, Tennessee. They were captured on surveillance two days later at a Walmart in Oklahoma City.

MEDIA: We are planning for an afternoon news conference. Details will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Tw7IKNWZ38 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017