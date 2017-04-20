Topeka businessman announces bid for major

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Another candidate is throwing his hat in the ring to be Topeka’s next mayor.

Clark Trammell said he is running for the seat soon to be vacated by Mayor Larry Wolgast. Trammell is a Topeka businessman and serves as chairman on the board of the Kansas Ballet Company. He also served on the board for the Topeka Metro Transit Authority.

He says competent, skilled leadership and strong communication are the keys Topeka needs to drive the community to success.

“This community has the foundation to be whatever it wants to be, it’s a great town with great people but we’re just on that treadmill going round and around and around and I’m tired of that conversation not being heard that needs to be heard so I’m going to step up and do my part.”

Mark Weisner and Topeka City Councilwoman Michelle De La Isla are also in the race for mayor.

The filing deadline is June 1, 2017.

The primary will be held in August with the general election in November.