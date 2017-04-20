Topeka students having fun with home made rainforest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Third grade students at Topeka Collegiate School are having some fun with their own homemade rainforest.

This is the 16th year the school has presented its model of a rain forest. Every school year a third grader pick an animal. They research, create and add it to the rainforest.

Towards the end of the year, the students learn more about different animals in their natural environment and get the opportunity to educate younger students.

“There is not much of the rainforest in the world so at one point almost half of the world was covered in rainforest and now there is only 6% of the world covered in rainforest,” said Third Grader Aliyah Griffith.

The project is part of Topeka Collegiate’s Earth Day celebration.