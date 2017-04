TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An SUV pulling a trailer has broken down on the Westgate bridge in Topeka causing traffic to back up on U.S. Highway 75.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNT News U.S. 75 has been reduced to one lane for southbound traffic.

No injuries have been reported

KSNT News will update as additional information becomes available.