Woman and her son robbed during local visit

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested two men for stealing car in Wal-Mart parking lot.

Emporia police responded to a robbery in progress just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 2301 Industrial. They said a 42 year-old New Mexico woman and her 16 year-old son were traveling south on I-35 and had pulled into the parking lot to rest.

They were jarred awake by two men wielding handguns who broke out a window on their vehicle and ordered them to give them their cell phones. The woman and her son made a run for the Wal-Mart store a short time later. The armed men got in a vehicle and fled the area. They contacted employees inside and police were notified. A vehicle and suspect description were taken. Emporia Police located, pursued and stopped the suspect vehicle as it was headed north on I-35 toward the Kansas City area.

The two men, Jose M. Moreno, 28, and Jose A. Gutierrez, 20, were taken into custody without injury. Both men are from the Kansas City, Mo. Area. Evidence of the robbery and a hand gun were collected by EPD officers from various areas of I-35 where they had been thrown by the suspects.

The victims were physically unharmed. Nobody involved is from the Lyon County or Emporia area.

