2-year-old taken to hospital after possible exposure to meth

KSNT News Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after they say a 2-year-old was taken to the hospital after possibly being exposed to methamphetamine.

Topeka Police Dispatch received the call around 5:30 Thursday evening in the 300 block of Southwest Taylor.

According to police the child was brought to the hospital by his mother after she noticed the child was acting strange.

KSNT News is told the 2-year-old was in stable condition Thursday night.

Police are continuing to investigate and at this time no arrests have been made.

