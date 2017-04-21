Earth Day activities over the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — April 22, 2017 is Earth Day and there are a few things you can do to be green all weekend long.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22, 2017, the Topeka Zoo will have a variety of Earth Day activities. People can learn about saving endangered species and eco-systems. Kids can make an edible earth that has all the different food components. This will include the core and mantle of the earth, then kids can eat it when they’re done. The Topeka Zoo’s Director of Conservation & Education, Dennis Dinwiddie said there’s something here for everyone to learn.

“There are so many things that you can do,” Dinwiddie said. “And there are so many options that you can choose from, all of which have the potential to have a huge positive impact on endangered species around the globe.”

Something else you can do is a 5K or 10K virtual run. You choose a run and submit your time to the company here. In the end, you will get an earth medal.