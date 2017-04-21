Final acts announced for Kansas State Fair

2017 Kansas State Fair Acts
2017 Kansas State Fair Acts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair has finalized its lineup for the state fair.
The lineup includes Josh Turner, Smash Mouth, Chevelle, The Charlie Daniels Band and Los Lonely Boys.
“A lot of hard work and a little friendly persuasion led to a stellar lineup,” said Susan Sankey, Kansas State Fair general manager. “This year we have seven new acts and three returning fan favorites. Fairgoer feedback helps guide which bands we pursue. Thanks to our resourceful entertainment committee, we locked in a great mix of talent and genre.”
Tickets go on sale April 28 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased at the Kansas State Fair Ticket Office by calling 800-362-3247 or kansasstatefair.com. Unless otherwise noted, Grandstand tickets include gate admission when purchased through Aug. 20.
- Josh Turner – Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $65/$40/$25*
- Los Lonely Boys – Sunday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $40/$30/$20*
- The Charlie Daniels Band – Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $55/$35/$25*
- Smash Mouth– Thursday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $45/$30/$20*
- Chevelle – Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets $60/$40/$25*