Kansas National Guard soldiers honored at deployment ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – About two dozen soldiers with the Kansas National Guard were honored Friday morning during a deployment ceremony at Forbes Field.

The Topeka-based helicopter unit is deploying in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Capt. Andrew Weber, company commander, said his soldiers are dedicated to their mission.

“We have come together as a unified team during this short notice mobilization,” said Weber, “and, as a team, we look forward to pursuing our mission of saving lives wherever our leadership sends us.”

