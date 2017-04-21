Lawrence police investigating armed robbery at Cash 2 Go

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Cash 2 Go located at 1717 West 6th Street. Lawrence Police said at 12:33 p.m. officers responded after a female victim reported two males, one armed with a weapon, entered the business and demanded money. The suspects took an unknown amount of money and fled the business westbound on West 6th Street.

Police report the suspects were last seen in an older model red Pontiac passenger vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 785-832-7509.