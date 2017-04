TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several of the best local fighters in the the Topeka area will hop into the ring Saturday night at the Kansas Expocentre for ‘Top-City Saturday Night Fights’.

There will also a fundraiser for 9-year-old Silver Lake girl Parker Monhollon who’s battling a brain tumor.

The card features 15 fights including the main event between Nick Guivas and TJ Jones.

For more information, and the entire card, head to their Facebook page: