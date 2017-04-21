More tests required after sewage leak in Shunga Creek

Related Coverage Sewage spills into Shunga Creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Further testing is required after a sewage release in Shunga Creek.

A sewage spill was reported by KTA Wednesday night when work was being done to relocate a sewage line. During the work, a connection became displaced and sewage spilled into the ditch near the plaza.

KTA said at this time sampling show that bacteria levels from the sewage release remain elevated. They said the public should avoid contact with Shunga Creek from the Shunga Trail crossing north of 29th and SW Randolph downstream to Kansas Ave.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said it is working with the City of Topeka and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to monitor sewage levels.

KTA tells KSNT News further testing will resume on Monday.