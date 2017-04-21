Pedestrian injured after semi strikes truck pulling trailer near Junction City

By Published:
Photo Courtesy of Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner. @TrooperBenKHP

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Missouri man is in the hospital after being struck during an accident near Junction City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 1997 Dodge Ram pulling a car trailer was partially pulled onto the shoulder of the westbound lane of Interstate I-70, about 7 miles east of Junction City. A semi also traveling westbound in the right lane struck the trailer of the Dodge as a pedestrian was getting into it and was injured.

The pedestrian was identified as Abraham E. Berry, 21, of LaMonte, Missouri, who was taken to Via Christi Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Allan J. Guatemala-Osejo, 28, of Ogden, who was reported to have possible injuries though he was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the semi was identified as Ta K. Ku, 30, of New Britain, Connecticut, who did not have any reported injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s