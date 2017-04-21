Lockdown over at Ross Elementary, now in secure campus mode while police look for suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ross Elementary School was placed on lockdown just before noon while Topeka Police look for a suspect following a traffic stop.

Topeka police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle described as an old 70s brown GMC pickup at SE Indiana Ave. and SE 33rd St. The vehicle took off and a short chase started.

Dispatch says the vehicle has been located and they are currently attempting to locate the suspect.

Topeka Public Schools said the school went on lockdown at 11:50 a.m. due to the suspect possibly being in the area and having a weapon.

Around 12:30 p.m. the school was moved to a secure campus mode. Topeka Public Schools said this mean no one is allowed in or out of the building but activity within the school continues as normal.

KSNT News has a crew heading to the area and will update as new information becomes available.