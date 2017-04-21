Seaman softball beats Topeka High; other scores

High school softball final scores from April 21, 2017:

Topeka High 2
Seaman 11

Council Grove 13
Lyndon 1

Emporia 15
Highland Park 0

High school baseball final scores from April 21, 2017:

Emporia 7
Highland Park 0

Emporia 14
Highland Park 2

Manhattan 1
Shawnee Heights 5

Topeka West 4
Junction City 5

High school soccer final scores from April 21, 2017:

Junction City 0
Seaman 7

