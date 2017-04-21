Seaman softball beats Topeka High; other scores

High school softball final scores from April 21, 2017:
Topeka High 2
Seaman 11
Topeka High
Seaman
Council Grove 13
Lyndon 1
Council Grove 20
Lyndon 1
Emporia 15
Highland Park 0
Emporia 15
Highland Park 0
High school baseball final scores from April 21, 2017:
Emporia 7
Highland Park 0
Emporia 14
Highland Park 2
Manhattan 1
Shawnee Heights 5
Manhattan
Shawnee Heights
Topeka West 4
Junction City 5
Topeka West
Junction City
High school soccer final scores from April 21, 2017:
Junction City 0
Seaman 7