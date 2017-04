MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A crook made off with thousands of magic cards and kids toys stolen form a car, Riley County Police said.

The adult victim said he had two backpacks stolen. There were 7,000 Magic the Gathering cards and miscellaneous toys inside. Police report the total loss is $2,065.

Anyone with information are asked to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.