Topeka fugitive wanted by US Marshals arrested

By Published:
Pedro Del Real

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fugitive wanted by the United States Marshals Office was arrested in Topeka.

The United States Marshals Office said at 11:15 a.m. Pedro Del Real, 28, of Topeka was arrested at a residence in the 500 block of SE Woodland.

Del Real ran from a car Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 400 block of SE 18th Street. The Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in looking for him.

He was booked into jail on three Shawnee County felony warrants including violation of violent offender registration act, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of narcotics.

 

 

