Widespread rain, cooler weather ahead

We’re tracking increasing chances for rain as our Friday unfolds. Recent computer models have spots north of I-70 completely dry though. The storm system responsible for these rain chances is moving through S. Kansas and Oklahoma heading into the weekend. So, that argues for most of the rain falling across the southern half of our area. I-70 looks like a decent boundary too. Places along the Kaw River (like Topeka and Lawrence) might not even see the rain until this evening. Where it does rain, there will be a lot of it. Spots along/south of I-35 could pick-up close to 2 inches of rain by Saturday morning! It’s worth reiterating, the forecast is IMPROVING at this time – with considerably less rain now expected, especially across the northern half of the area.

Everyone in Northeast Kansas will be dry by daybreak on Saturday. It’ll take a little bit of time to clear the skies – but Mr. Sunshine will be back for the better part of the weekend. Because of yesterday’s cold front and today’s clouds/rain chances, temperatures will be seasonally cool through Saturday. Don’t expect highs much warmer than the 50s. ‘Mostly clear’ skies are expected Saturday night, and temps will fall into the middle/upper 30s. Patchy frost might be possible in some of the valleys and outlying rural areas – just something to keep in mind if you have any early season plants sprouting.

Temps will slowly warm between Sunday and next Tuesday. We’ll be in the upper 60s on Sunday afternoon, but 75° looks reasonable by Tuesday. Who can argue with ‘sunny and 75’ – especially this time of the year?! Our next weather-maker isn’t scheduled to move in until the later stages of next week. We could see some rain showers as early as Wednesday, but chances look considerably higher by Thursday. We’re obviously still a week out from those potential storms, so we’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast as we see fit, in the coming days. Stay tuned.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert