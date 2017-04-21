WRMS students make a geologic museum and more

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn Rural Middle School students are putting their talents on display, both artistically and scientifically.

It’s not where you would expect a geologic museum, but every year for nearly a decade, Washburn Rural Middle School turns one room into a place where you can learn about the past.

“Hopefully they will understand the vast difference that Kansas was millions of years ago,” Cindy Wilson, a teacher at the school for 11 years says.

It was her idea eight years ago that allowed her to express her creative side, while getting students to do research, present to others, and be creative too.

“It’s gotten a little bigger every year, it’s gotten much better every year, and the information is much more clear.”

Students get to show off what they’ve learned this year while also learning from other students. Tours are given to to classmates, parents, and members of the community.

This year was special for Wilson and her class as they got the recognition they sought for world renown paleontologist and Carbondale native, Barnum Brown, who is most known for discovering the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Wilson believed Brown did not get the credit he deserved, so she and her students started a petition to get him a street sign near his hometown on Highway 75.

With the help of more than 800 signatures,”Mr. Bones” as Brown was affectionately referred to, will get his recognition by Carbondale in the near future.

As for Cindy Wilson, she will retire after this school year, and while the future of the museum is up in the air, Wilson hopes fellow science teachers will continue to show students what it was like in the past, especially in the state of Kansas.