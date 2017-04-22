Cool and cloudy start to your weekend

Light rain showers will slowly move out as we go into the late morning hours. Highs today will climb from the upper 50s to near 60 degrees thanks to the breezy north winds from 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20. The cloudy skies will begin to break apart by the early afternoon. Skies will clear in time for a chilly Saturday night. Some patchy frost could develop early Sunday with morning temperatures in the upper 30s so it may be a good idea to cover up or bring in any tender vegetation you may have out.

We’ll have lots of sunshine with a few high wispy clouds on Sunday. The winds will begin to switch to the south, which will help warm us back up into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

The first half of the new week is looking to stay mostly dry and mild with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll be keeping an eye on a storm system for the second half of next week. The potential exists for storms by Thursday. Still too early to determine if we could be dealing with severe weather but we’ll keep you posted with more details as they become clear.

Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso