Emporia State displays old, new talent in spring game



EMPORIA (ESU ATHLETICS) – The Grey team got two touchdown passes from Braxton Marstall on the way to a 28-13 win over the White team in front of nearly 1100 fans at the 2017 Emporia State Football Spring Game.

Marstall found Jordan Reed streaking down the sideline for a 53 yard touchdown on the first series of the game. The White team responded with a 35 yard field goal from Austin Morton to make it 7-3. Trent Rietzke for a 14-3 Grey team lead at the end of the first quarter.

Morton hit a 42 yard field goal for the White team to pull them within 14-6 at the half.

Marstall hooked up with Louis Dailey in the third quarter on a 31 yard touchdown pass for a 21-6 Grey team lead. Pat Briningstool connected with Jaylon Radel for an eight yard score and the first touchdown for the White Team.

Briningstool moved over to the Grey team in the fourth quarter and capped the scoring with a 31 yard pass to Carson Proffitt for the final score in the 28-13 Grey team win.

The Spring Game was preceded by the inaugural Legends 7-on-7 Game for Emporia State. In a back and forth game, former Hornet quarterback and current head coach Garin Higgins led the Black team to a 64-50 win with a two minute drive that broke a 50-50 tie with 11 seconds left. Tim Chandler had a pick six on the final play of the game for the final score.

Emporia State will open the 2017 season on Thursday, August 31 at defending national champion Northwest Missouri. The Hornets are 22-5 over the last two seasons with four of the losses to the Bearcats.