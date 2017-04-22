Latest on potential for storms on Thursday

We’re continuing to keep a close eye on this upcoming Thursday for the potential of strong to severe storms to develop. However, we’re already tracking changes to the set-up that we first took notice of yesterday.

Based on the model guidance from yesterday, we were looking at the possible trajectory of a low pressure system fairly close to northeast Kansas on Thursday. During the daytime hours, we looked to stay dry, with at least some sunshine, as well. Any sunshine that emerged early in the day would be one beneficial factor to help prime the atmosphere by creating some instability. That instability could help fuel some stronger storm develop later on that evening, if the other necessary conditions were there, such as moisture, warmth, and a trigger.

Not only were we looking at some sunshine during the day, but also the approach of that low pressure system later on. The center of the low pressure system looked to be far enough north, that most of us would be in the warm sector of the storm system, allowing temperatures to climb into the 70s. Not only would temperatures be warm enough to support thunderstorm development, but there would also be enough moisture as more humid air would be pumped in from south to north. Add in the development of a dryline, which is a front that separates the dry air from the humid air, and that could serve as a trigger to allow storms to initiate and fire up Thursday evening.

Now, all of this is something models were hinting at as of Friday. Today, models are suggesting some different changes that could lower the risk of more potent severe weather for us here in northeast Kansas. One model we look at for long range forecasting is known as the GFS, or Global Forecast System. This model in particular is now honing in on the low pressure system staying well off to our south. Well, what does that mean for us here in northeast Kansas?

First, it means we’d be cooler than we once thought. If the center of the low pressure system stays well to our south, we won’t get stuck in that warm sector. Being north of the storm system itself would keep temperatures cooler in the 60s, which isn’t ideal for strong thunderstorms. Not only that, but it could keep the more humid and moist air well off to our south, as well as the development of the dryline that could help trigger those storms. Based on today’s model runs alone, the prime ingredients that strong thunderstorms love to thrive off of, look to be stuck more so to our south.

However, this is a forecast that still bears close watching as there’s still a fair share of uncertainty with Thursday still being so far away. Plenty can still change, but your entire KSNT Storm Track weather team will continue to provide the latest updates for you, here online and on-air.