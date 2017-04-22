Royals offensive struggles continue, Rangers walk-off in 9th

By Published:
Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor (12) and Elvis Andrus, center right, celebrate Andrus' single that scored Odor in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, April 22, 2017. The Rangers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus delivered an RBI single with one out in the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Saturday night.

It was the second time in three games that the Rangers scored in their final at-bat to beat Kansas City.

Rougned Odor led off the ninth with a sharp single off Travis Wood (0-2), who didn’t face another batter before Peter Moylan took over. After Odor stole second base, Andrus hit a sharp single to left field.

Matt Bush (1-0) threw a scoreless ninth with a strikeout.

Wood was also the loser in the series opener Thursday night when the Rangers won 1-0 in 13 innings. Up until then, Wood had made 105 consecutive appearances without a loss and was tied with Moylan for the longest active streak in the majors

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s